Obituary: Betty Louise Holt
Holt
June 27, 1924 – November 28, 2020
Betty, a Colorado native, was born June 27, 1924, and grew up in the small prairie town of Brush, Colorado. She spent her adult life primarily in the Denver metro area until moving to Casey’s Pond Retirement Community in Steamboat Springs where she passed on November 28, 2020. She was married to H. William (Bill) Holt on November 16, 1944 and is survived by two children, Kent Holt and his wife Grace of Steamboat Springs and Leslie Ann Hubbell and her husband, Tom, who reside in Stroud, OK. Betty’s granddaughter, Jessica Collier and her husband Kevin, also reside in Steamboat Springs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Holt, as well as three sisters and one brother.
Betty and Bill owned Holt Distributing Company in Denver for twenty five years, where Betty was involved with the daily operations. During the Vietnam War she was volunteer Gray Lady at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital.
Betty loved the mountains and in her younger years skied in the winter and fished in the summer. Her favorite place was their cabin in Glen Haven, Colorado. She was an avid reader, liked a good bridge game, and always had music playing.
She was interested in other people and cultures, hosted numerous exchange students, and upon retiring increased her trips abroad. She was known for her humor and caustic wit but few knew of her compassion and generosity to those less fortunate.
A private service will be held later in Glen Haven, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, remembrance contributions to: Glen Haven Association Volunteer Fire Department (a 501©3 nonprofit organization). P. O. Box 34, Glen Haven, CO 80532
