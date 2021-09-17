Obituary: Benjamin Judson Hambleton

Benjamin Judson Hambleton

Provided Photo

In Memoriam

Benjamin Judson Hambleton

December 7, 1987 – August 17, 2021

Benjamin “Judson” Hambleton II is now walking among the angels. He ascended to the gates of heaven with his loving parents Ben and Carol Hambleton at his side. Judson was born December 7th, 1987, in Steamboat Springs and passed away in Denver on August 17th, 2021, from complications related to quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

His physical body never slowed him down. He wasn’t afraid of being pushed, lifted, carried, and pulled through this world so he could experience everything it had to offer. He was a world traveler, a nature lover, an imaginative dreamer, a dedicated volunteer, and a believer. His incredible devotion to our Lord shined through every part of his being. All of Judson’s days were filled with his contagious smile, love, faith, hope, peace, acceptance, music, fun, family, and laughter.

He was an inspiration to all that saw past his physical barriers and took the opportunity to get to know him. He will be deeply missed.

For full obituary go to https://everloved.com/life-of/benjamin-hambleton-ii/

A Celebration of Life is set for 1:30pm Saturday, Sept. 25th, 2021, at The Pearl Church, 200 S. Univ. Blvd. Denver.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Children’s Hospital Colorado in his honor. To view his videos and/or donate please go to http://c-fund.us/seh .