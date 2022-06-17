Obituary: Benedict Olk
August 22, 1934 – June 16, 2022
Benedict Aloysius Olk, Jr., 87, of Eden Prairie, MN, part-time Steamboat Springs resident for 25 years. Survived by his wife, Rita; six children; 14 grandchildren; a sister; many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life Friday, June 24 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community, Minneapolis, 10:30 a.m, also live streamed: http://www.youtube.com/saintjoanofarcmn. Memorials preferred to St. Joan of Arc Outreach Fund (www.saintjoanofarc.org ) or a charity of your choice.
