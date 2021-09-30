Obituary: Ben Walker
June 23, 1974 – September 24, 2021
Ben Walker, 47, of Steamboat Springs and Craig, CO, passed away in Larimer County. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6 p.m., October 16, 2021, at the Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
