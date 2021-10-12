Obituary: Ben Walker
June 23, 1974 – September 24, 2021
David Benjamin “Ben” Walker, age 47, passed on to his next adventure on September 24, 2021, following a single-car accident in the Poudre Canyon. Growing up in Kentucky, Ben inherited his Papaw’s sense of wanderlust and began his nomadic travels throughout the west in his late teens, working as a river rafting guide on the Arkansas River for several seasons. Eventually landing in Steamboat, he settled down, got married, had two beautiful kids, got his Associates degree from Colorado Mountain College, and worked as a chef for 20+ years (Ore House, Bear River, Thunderhead, Ragnar’s, Base Club, RMYC’s Yampa Valley Science School program). Although his last few years were fraught with struggles with his disease of addiction, he never stopped showing us the world in a different light through his kind and gentle heart. Ben loved his kids foremost, the outdoors, his work, music and poetry, snowboarding and fishing, his family and friends. His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of all who knew and loved him.
Ben is survived by his son Ethan Walker, a senior at Colorado State University, and daughter Ella Walker, a junior at Steamboat Springs High School; parents Ann (Bill) Mengel and Bob (Lilly) Walker; brother Rob (Melissa) Walker; former wife Jenica Walker, stepbrother Cameron (Bridget) Clark; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ben’s life will take place October 16, at Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse, 3:30 – 6:00 PM, casual attire. Memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Yampa (https://friendsoftheyampa.com). Rest in peace, Ben.
