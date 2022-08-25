Obituary: Ben Steiner

Ben Steiner

Provided Photo

– August 10, 2022

Bernard (Ben / Benny / Bernie) P. Steiner peacefully passed away from natural causes in his home. We believe Ben is sitting straight and tall, while riding Harleys in the sky with his son, AJ…..both healthy and happy.

Born and raised in Colorado, Ben Steiner was a 49-year resident of Routt County. He moved to South Routt in the 70’s to work as a railroad engineer. He moved to Steamboat Springs in the late 80’s. Ben’s kindness, generosity and bright smile created lifetime friendships throughout the valley.

He was renowned for his construction skills and being a mechanical genius, but he was also an extraordinary artist. Woodworking was his passion. Ben’s love for wood began as a small child when he helped his father in his cabinet workshop. Many of Ben’s pieces came from “dead and down” wood he collected throughout the county. He then returned to his shop to transform the wood into burnished and beautiful bowls, platters, chairs, tables, lamps and a variety of custom furniture pieces. Buyers enjoyed the fact that Ben’s “recycled” wooden vessels and pieces were once a living part of the beautiful Yampa Valley and surrounding forests.

Ben’s many talents didn’t stop there – he excelled at alpine skiing, billiards, poker, pickleball, waterskiing, rafting/boating…..plus repairing, creating and building just about everything under the sun.

Ben leaves behind his grandchildren Morgan, Rowan and Jada; his siblings Sue, Chrissy, Jim, Berta and their spouses and children; Uncle Harry, his wife and children; his stepson Parke and family and his wife, Sheri. Ben is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Ginny and his beloved son, AJ.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 8 from 2-5 pm. The location will soon be announced.

If you would like to donate to a charity in Ben’s name, please consider donating to the following:

Yampa Valley Parkinson’s Association (YVPSN) C/O Marty O’Leary 1550 Meadow Lane Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Or you may make a credit card donation by phone to Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies (PAR) in honor of Ben Steiner (303) 830-1839

Service location will be updated at yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/bernard-steiner or call (970)879-1494