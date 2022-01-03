Obituary: Barbara Montieth
July 20, 1937 – December 22, 2021
Barbara Ann Benson passed away at her daughter’s home in Hayden, CO on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Barbara was born in Melstone, MT to Arnold and Edith Benson. After living in a couple different places they ended up in Hayden, CO where Barbara spent the rest of her life. She met the love of her life, Herbert Montieth, at age 15 and they were married 61 years when he passed away in 2015. To this union they were blessed with 4 children – Sam Montieth (Patty) of Craig, CO, Pam Hoffman (Mel) of Grand Junction, CO, Ruby Wertenberger (Troy) of Hayden, CO, and Sandra Montieth of Hayden, CO; 6 grandchildren – Dwayne Montieth, April Montieth, Chris Hoffman (Tamra), Tara Munoz (Arty), Heather Antuna (Marcus), and Braylin Wertenberger; along with 11 great grandchildren. Barbara loved hunting, camping, horseback riding, and spending time in the outdoors. She also was very talented with crocheting and knitting. Barbara worked at the Solandt Hospital with her mother at a young age and then waitressing which was where she met Herb. She later went to work at the Post Office for 26 years where she retired as PostMaster. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Hayden Congregational Church. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to Northwest Colorado Health Home Health & Hospice or to the Jan Bishop Cancer Center both in care of Grant Mortuary.
