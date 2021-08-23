Obituary: Barbara Jean

HAVE YOU EVER MET SOMEONE…

Have you ever met someone…….

That could make all your troubles disappear with just a smile?

That could make a whole room smile by simply walking in and

smiling?

That could dance every song played, for over two hours

straight?

Who held no grudges?

Who was all forgiving no matter what?

That would drive 1.5 hours just to see a shooting star?

That couldn’t say no when a favor was asked of them?

That would pull over to tell a dog in the street to “go home”?

That always told you that you pour the best drinks – even if it

was just a glass of wine?

That would put you before them?

Totally in love with where they live?

That is known by everyone in the grocery store?

That was a friend to all?

That didn’t complain no matter what cards were dealt to her?

Who simply loves life and everything around them?

That couldn’t pronounce sixty on their 60th birthday?

That always hugged with long firm hugs?

That you always rushed to see no matter what time it was?

Where the highlights of your days were always lying down next

to them at night and waking up next to them the next morning?

….Well I did meet someone with all those qualities, and she is

known as Barbara- Barbara Jean- Barb- along with a few more

cute nick-names. I always introduced her as my wife. On August

24, 2018, we were married in the beautiful city of Steamboat

Springs, Colorado. Our wedding was extra special because our

ceremony was officiated by her amazing and beautiful daughter,

Carlee Jean McLaughlin. Due to complications from COVID,

my wife left this earth on January 18,2021. Barb really loved

Steamboat Springs, and everything about it. She loved all of you.

So if you want to tell her something, just look towards the Sleeping

Giant, and tell her. I am sure she is dancing in the skies above

the Sleeping Giant.