Obituary: Barbara Hudspeth
Hudspeth
April 11, 1940 – September 24, 2021
Barbara Ann Hudspeth was born April 11, 1940 and passed away on September 24, 2021 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The details for Barbara’s Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
