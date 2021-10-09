Obituary: Barbara Hudspeth

April 11, 1940 – September 24, 2021

Barbara Hudspeth passed away peacefully at her home in Steamboat on September 24, 2021. She was 81 years old.

Barbara was born April 11, 1940, to David Trogler and Winnie Barber Trogler in Steamboat. She was raised in Clark on the ranch her father acquired, which is now known as the Home Ranch. She briefly lived in Laramie, WY during her childhood but returned to the old homestead in 1954 following the passing of her mother and after her father married Ruth Sprengle Trogler.

Following graduation from Steamboat Springs High School, Barbara briefly lived in Denver before returning to Steamboat where she married Dale Hudspeth and they raised their two sons, David and Dan.

She worked at Norwest Bank, which is now Wells Fargo, for 24 years retiring in 2000 so she could devote her time to her true love, her granddaughters, Kelsey and Katelyn Hudspeth, who were her greatest joy in life.

Barbara was active in the Steamboat community volunteering with the Ladies Recreation Club for 23 years, Routt County Fair, and at Casey’s Pond. She was a member of The Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church since 1954. She loved quilting, laughing, and quilting some more with her many long-time friends from Steamboat.

She is preceded in death by her father David Trogler and Stepmother Ruth Trogler, and her mother Winnie Trogler.

She is survived by her sister Donna Trogler of Springfield, WV, her two sons, David and his companion Tara Slater of Steamboat, Dan and his wife Trish Hoyt of Golden and granddaughters Kelsey Hudspeth of Munich, Germany, and Katelyn Hudspeth of Seattle, WA.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at NW Colorado Home Health and Hospice and the Jan Bishop Cancer Center, as well as Barbara’s many dear friends and neighbors who looked after her over the years and helped take care of her during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to NW Colorado Home Health and Hospice.

Memorial Services will be held at The Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., followed by a reception.

Arrangements handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.