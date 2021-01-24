Obituary: Audrey Light Temple

April 6, 1928—January 19, 2021

Audrey Light Temple passed away in Boulder, Colorado on January 19, 2021, from Covid-19.

Audrey was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to Anna and Clarence Light. Her parents owned F.M. Light & Sons and she would spend many hours at the store. She loved the outdoors, especially skiing. She was a member of the Steamboat Springs marching band on skis for the winter carnival. She attended the Steamboat Springs High School and attended the University of Colorado for two years before she graduated from Arizona State University in Tucson with a degree in Fine Art.

Audrey was a Reiki Master, and she had many wonderful students and clients. She was also an animal rights activist and activist for equality for all.

Audrey met Jim Temple while working on the Focus Ranch. They were married at the Steamboat Springs Episcopal Church in 1951. Jim and Audrey spent several winters in Sun Valley Idaho. Jim went on to found the Steamboat Ski area in 1959 and Audrey was very involved in every aspect of planning and construction at the ski area. Audrey was on the “horseback approval” at the top of Storm Peak with Paul Hauck of the Forest Service when he decided to give formal permit approval to build the ski area.

Audrey loved children and she co-founded the Papoose Ski Club in Ketchum Idaho in 1954 and later the Little Toot Ski Club in Steamboat Springs in 1958. Both of these programs are still active today and have produced many winter Olympians.

Audrey and Jim had four children—Jeff, Jamie, Lisa, and Kristin (deceased). Audrey has two grandchildren, Parker and Brandon—whose parents are Jeff and Kim Temple. Audrey is preceded in death by her husband Jim Temple, member Colorado Ski Hall of Fame and her daughter Kristin.

In lieu of flowers please send any contributions to the Boulder Humane Society at https://www.boulderhumane.org/