Obituary: Arlo Lott JR

Arlo Lott JR

Provided Photo

August 14, 1980 – April 17, 2022

Arlo Garth Lott, Jr, 41, also known as JR, returned to his final home on Easter Sunday after a fall while rappelling in Southern Utah. He was born in Arco, Idaho, the youngest child of Arlo, Sr and Kathi Bybee Lott. He was a unique spirit filled with an unquenchable thirst for life. He is survived by his 3 children; Waylon Drake, Abigail Joy and Emily Kathryn, his parents and 4 siblings; Andy, Michelle, Eric, and Spencer

After graduating high school early and guided by his sense of adventure he left with skis, a backpack and an excitement to experience New Zealand. It was there he gained many friends; hunting, farming and of course, his love for rugby.

On 9/12/2001 he walked into the US Marine Corps recruiting office and for the next 4 years served his country including 2 tours of duty in Iraq. Sergeant Lott served with honor and was proud to be part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After exiting the military, he took a six-month hiatus touring the Southern Hemisphere. Final stop was Northwest Colorado where he would settle for the next sixteen years and be blessed with the loves of his life: Waylon, Abby and Milly. His final and most treasured title; Dad.

While in Yampa Valley he has built a community of friendships, stewardship and a true passion for the natural world. JR didn’t know a stranger and his magnetic personality brought him many best friends. Camping, gardening, backpacking, rugby, rafting, skiing, trail running and ranching have all played a major role in this life.

Always seeking more knowledge, he received his BA at the Colorado Mountain College and was presently working on his Masters including classes at the Western Colorado University.

His lifetime, though too short, has been filled with incredible experiences, adventure and joy. He lived an amazing life; on his terms and true to himself.

A tribute to JR will be held at the Strings Music Pavilion on May 7 at 3pm followed by a celebration of life at Howelsen Hill