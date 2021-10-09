Obituary: Ardys I. Brookshire
January 29, 1925 – September 22, 2021
Ardys I. Brookshire of Steamboat Springs passed away on September 22 at the age of 96. Ardys was born in New Raymer, Colorado and her family moved to Routt County in 1934.
A memorial for Ardys will be held Sunday October 17, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Steamboat Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs. Please visit http://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/ardys-brookshire to read the full obituary.
