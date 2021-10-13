Obituary: Ardys I. Brookshire

January 29, 1925 – September 22, 2021

Ardys I. Brookshire of Steamboat Springs passed away on September 22 at the age of 96. Ardys was born in New Raymer, Colorado to Gladys and Delbert Bostock. Her family moved to Routt County in 1934. She was the oldest of three children, brother Dale Bostock, and sister Avis Harsh both since deceased.

Ardys had several jobs when she was young. She worked for Dr. Willett, the Shaw café, and Ben Franklin’s Department Store, but started her lifetime career with Mountain Bell phone company in Steamboat in 1947. She started by operating switchboards for crank phones, plugging in cords and connecting callers. She retired in 1977 after 30 years.

She married Don Brookshire in 1950 and together they enjoyed close friends, chariot racing, fishing, camping, and traveling. Ardys enjoyed being an election judge usually stationed at the Methodist Church; she could catch up with all folks that stopped by to vote. She looked forward to selling poppies up and down Lincoln Ave. each year to benefit the American Legion. Ardys also thoroughly enjoyed her flower gardens and loved to sew. Many friends and family have blankets that she crafted. She was also a member of the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary for well over 60 years.

She leaves two sons Jim (Sharon) Brookshire of LaPorte, Co.; Troy (Chris) Brookshire of Steamboat Springs, Co.; three grandchildren Hayley (Huntyr) and great grandson Breckyn of Delta, Co.; Wendy Brookshire (Marq Nichol) of Eaton, Co.; Donny Brookshire and great-granddaughter Savannah of Severance, Co.

A memorial for Ardys will be held Sunday October 17, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 at the Steamboat Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs.