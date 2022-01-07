Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Smith

Anthony "Tony" Smith

Provided Photo

December 4, 1942 – January 2, 2022

Anthony David Smith, age 79, passed away on January 2nd, 2022 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. Born in Washington, DC; he was the son of the late William Smith and Henrietta Dols.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents; William and Henrietta Smith. Tony is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teresa West, and his four children; Nancy Getman, Brian (Veronica) Smith, Jennifer (Ryan) Ericson and David (Tamara) Smith. Also, surviving are his brother, Michael (Kathy) Smith, and his sister, Barbara Jefferies. He leaves behind six grandchildren; Grant, Reese, Kayla, Ashton, Liam, and Avery.

He served in the United States Army Reserves while establishing his career in information technology. He retired at the age of 59 and spent much of his time boating, skiing, and pursuing interests in automobiles. A visitation will be held Monday, January 10, 2022, from 1pm – 3 pm followed by a memorial service at 3 pm at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD, with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. We respectfully ask that masks be worn at the funeral home. He is to be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Modest Town Cemetery in Modest Town, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the charity of your choice. Letters of condolence may be sent via: http://www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.