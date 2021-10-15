Obituary: Anthony Delgado

Anthony Delgado

Provided Photo

March 20, 1973 – October 13, 2021

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 3:45 a.m., Anthony Jesus Delgado passed after he ultimately succumbed to his illness and our lord called him home. He was a great father, son, brother, and al loving husband. Anthony felt it was important to show his family the things that where important to him, like family, love and support. He thought his daughters Raven and Brittany to be self-sufficient and caring individuals in the community. He made such a large impact on our community from saving lives to helping out where needed. His family and friends will forever see him as a legend. Anthony was born in Denver, Colorado to Ruth Lujan or Grand Junction and Carmen Delgado, of Craig. Anthony grew up in Craig and was very passionate about his family, hunting and being at the cabin. He loved going shed hunting with his brother Mario Delgado and wife Sarah Delgado. When his children Raven Lou Delgado and Brittany Delgado were younger he took them all the time. Anthony has always been a hard worker, despite what was going on he always had a smile on his family. What a beautiful smile it was; always making people laugh with his charm. He would help anything who needed it. His heart never seemed to surprise me and anyone around him. Anthony is survived by his wife Sarah Delgado, his brother Mario Delgado and his daughters Raven Lou and Brittany (Troy) Beyette, grandson Caiden. Anthony is also survived by his step son Tracer Hayes, his mother Ruth and father Carman. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and step parents. The week of September 26th, 2021 Anthony fell ill and was hospitalized in Steamboat. He fought very hard from October 2nd-October 8th when he was finally flown to University of Colorado Hospital, where he later passed. His wife Sarah and daughter Raven were at his bedside. Anthony was a hunter and every year he would take whoever was ready to go. He knew the land and just where the animals would be. Anthony’s funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church. There will be refreshments following the service.