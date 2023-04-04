Obituary: Annabeth Light Lockhart

Annabeth Light Lockhart

Provided Photo

February 15, 1922 – March 9, 2023

Annabeth Light Lockhart of Steamboat Springs, CO, died peacefully in her sleep at her home on March 9, 2023, four blocks from where she was born. She was 101.

Annabeth was born on February 15, 1922, in Steamboat Springs to Clarence and Anna Light. Annabeth grew up in a time when Lincoln Avenue was a dirt road, the population was 1100, townspeople skied to work in winter, and you could still find horses tied up in front of stores. She enjoyed growing up in Steamboat with her siblings (Frances, James Bruce, Margaret, Audrey, and Marian), sledding, going on family picnics along the Elk River, fishing trips to Hahns Peak Lake, and attending Saturday night dances at Legionnaire’s Hall.

Annabeth met Lloyd Lockhart during high school; and the sweethearts were married on November 20, 1941 in her parent’s living room – two weeks before the attack on Pearl Harbor. They were married for 74 years until Lloyd passed away at home in 2015 at the age of 94.

In 1953, Annabeth and Lloyd returned home after the war to raise their two sons and purchased the western wear store F.M. Light and Sons from her father in 1963, becoming 3rd generation owners. Lloyd and Annabeth raised their sons in Steamboat Springs and enjoyed seeing their grandchildren grow up blocks away. They traveled the world but loved returning home.

Annabeth loved being surrounded by family and friends, and was very active in the community and in politics, attending the Republican National Convention in 1980 as a National delegate to nominate Ronald Reagan for President. She was very fortunate to have been able to travel the world and live close to a loving family. According to her son, Ty, she said that “growing up in this beautiful place and being at peace with the Lord has led to a happy life.” She was a principled, spirited, and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Annabeth is survived by her two sons, nine grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren: son Tyrone Lockhart (wife Betty) and their two children, Brandon Lockhart and Lindsay Dillenbeck (husband Chris) and their daughter, Piper; son Delano Lockhart (wife Nina) and their children, Daniel Lockhart (wife Jessica) and their children Bruce, Elena, Emma, Heidi, and Daniel; Bethany Roise (husband Andrew) and their children Jeremiah, Simonne, Ethan, Xander, and Jameson; Dawson Lockhart (wife Lindsey) and their daughter, Clara; Susanna LaRosa (husband Dustin) and their children, Matthias and Gianna; James Lockhart (wife Natalie); Sarah Pulido (husband Javier) and their daughter Nina; and Jonathan Lockhart. She was preceded in death by great-grandson Andrew Roise.

A memorial remembering and honoring Annabeth Lockhart will take place at 2:00 pm on April 15, 2023, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Steamboat Springs, with a light reception following. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Selah at selahsteamboat.com/donate/