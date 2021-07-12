Obituary: AnnaBelle Petranovich

AnnaBelle Petranovich

Provided Photo

AnnaBelle

Petranovich

July 26, 1923 – July 4, 2021

Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dear friend AnnaBelle Petranovich passed away.

In 1923, on her father’s birthday, AnnaBelle was born to Jennie Jelovcan Chadez and Vincent Chadez. Being the daughter of an immigrant coal miner she spent most of her first ten years in Morley, Colorado and eventually ended up in Oak Creek, Colorado where she would graduate from high school in 1941. After high school AnnaBelle spent 16 years working for the Mountain Bell phone company until she married Joe Petranovich in 1957. In 1958 she gave birth to her first of two daughters Tranise. Five years later her second daughter Pamela was born.

Throughout her life AnnaBelle was very active in St. Martin’s Catholic Church with a strong sense of faith. She spent over 25 years as the church book keeper and never missed Sunday mass. She had a variety of activities that she enjoyed including gardening (there was never a plant that grew better if you pinched a start), exercise (yoga every morning followed by a hike), baking (incredible cakes, pies and bread), as well as eating (how a little person could put it away no one will ever know). These hobbies stayed with her for her entire life as she was able.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother, and two brothers Charley and John. She is survived by her two daughters Tranise Trout and Pamela Petranovich, 2 grandsons Ken Trout and Joey Trout and 4 great grandchildren Wyatt, Charlee, Little Joey and Brantley.

In character with our mother, she requested that in lieu of flowers she would prefer that individuals do a random act of kindness to a stranger in her memory. Contributions can also be given to

Hope West Hospice

2754 Compass Drive #377

Grand Junction, CO. 81506