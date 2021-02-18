Obituary: Ann Bernice Huffsmith

Ann Bernice Huffsmith

Ann Bernice

Huffsmith

July 6, 1955 – February 10, 2021

Ann was called back to God on February 10th following her battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma multiforme). She died peacefully at her home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Tom; a daughter, Sarah; a son, Paul and his wife, Madison; and a son, Tom and his fiancé, Hannah. She is also survived by her three brothers, Jim, Paul and Pete. Ann grew up in Brunswick Maine where her family has lived since the early 1600’s. She graduated from Brunswick High School and attended Mount Holyoke College (BS), the University of Massachusetts (BS), and Cornell University (MBA). Following college, she moved to Los Angeles where she met her husband in 1982. Ann and Tom married in 1983 and returned to Boston where Ann worked for several years in the hotel industry before she and Tom started a family. Over the years, Ann traveled extensively and lived in eight states in the US as well as London and part-time in Paris.

Ann was a specialist in teaching children with Dyslexia to read and write. Over the years, she helped many children to reach their full potential with her thoughtful, articulate and loving approach.

Her prayers were holy and inspired. She led multiple prayer and support groups wherever she lived. She was an avid supporter of overseas missions and served on the board of the St. Paul Cultural Center in Antalya, Turkey. She also supported City Seminary of New York (City) where she advocated for the growth of their city-based seminary education and outreach programs.

Ann was an avid cribbage and card player, and she spent blissful hours with her parents, Aunt Bee, brothers or children with a pick-up game over a cup of tea. Over the years, ‘Queen Ann’ grew into her role as matriarch of her family. She was the most selfless, caring and prayerful person many of us have ever known. She took care of her father-in-law for 11 years, cared for her mother following a stroke, sent birthday cards to the entire extended family, hosted family gatherings, and raised three wonderful children.

She discovered her cancer in April 2020. In June, her son, Paul and his fiancé, Maddie came to Steamboat and surprised Ann by getting married the week before Ann’s second surgery. The ceremony and small reception attended by 12 family members was a profound memory for Ann that she cherished during the latter stages of her time.

One of her last wishes was to experience Napa and Sonoma, California. In late September, Ann’s brother, Paul, arranged 23 tastings over 10 days, which Ann dearly loved.

One of Ann’s passions was assisting women escape addiction and domestic abuse. In lieu of flowers, the family would be deeply grateful for donations to support two women’s organizations who specialize in these areas:

-Come As You Are ( http://www.cayasteamboat.com ) is based in Steamboat Springs (Colorado). They offer a 12-month residential treatment program for women who are trying to escape addiction.

-Nottingham (UK) Women’s Aid ( nottswa.org ) supports women who are seeking freedom from domestic abuse.

A memorial service will be held during the summer in Brunswick, Maine.

