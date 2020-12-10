Obituary: Andy Peroulis
February 17, 1929 – December 9, 2020
Andrew “Andy” Peroulis, longtime Craig resident, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home. A Trisagion will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at The Grant Mortuary Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Craig Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St John’s Greek Orthodox Church or The Sheep Heritage Fund in care of Grant Mortuary.
