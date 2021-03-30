Obituary: Andy Dennison
October 7, 1934 – February 28, 2021
Calvin Andrew Dennison, Jr. aka Andy Dennison aka Lama Konchog of Steamboat Springs and Namche Bazar, Nepal passed on February 28, 2021 in Kathmandu Nepal, surrounded by his Sherpa family and monks of the White Monastery. Buddhist ceremonies and the fire puja were conducted under supervision of Chokyi Nyima Rinpoche at the White Monastery, Boudanath Kathmandu. To recognize Andy’s love of the Yampa River, contributions are welcome for the Mandala on the Yampa Project, Bud Werner Memorial Library, Attn: Chris Painter, 1289 Lincoln Avenue, Steamboat Springs CO 80487, in memory of Lama Konchog; or for the Friends of the Yampa Education Fund, Box 771654, Steamboat Springs CO 80477
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User