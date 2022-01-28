Obituary: Andrew T. Estes
November 1, 1940 – January 27, 2022
Andrew T. Estes, a longtime resident of Yampa Colorado passed away on January 27th, 2022. There will be a funeral service held on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Yampa Bible Church (White Church). A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. til 10:00 a.m. Immediately following the church service, a grave side service will be held at the Yampa Cemetery. For more information please call the Yampa Valley Funeral Home (970)879-1494.
