Obituary: Andrew Echery

Andrew Echery

Provided Photo

Andrew Echery

October 21, 1934 – March 22, 2020

On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Andrew G. Echery, loving father, passed away surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 85.

Andrew was born in Budapest, Hungary on October 21, 1934. Andrew was a nationally ranked table tennis player in his younger years. During the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, Andrew was able to escape Budapest and was smuggled across the Hungarian border into Austria. Through the help of Catholic Charities he received refugee status with access to the United States, ending up in Philadelphia, PA. Andrew studied diligently to learn English while working as a janitor at a local hospital. He later earned a scholarship to attend Saint Joseph’s University where he graduated in 1961 with a degree in Mathematics, while continuing to score National Table Tennis titles. Andrew worked as an Electrical Engineer for Leeds and Northrup/Metso for his entire career, which allowed him to travel throughout the United States and internationally — including stints in Israel, Italy, Ireland, Brazil, India, and China.

During work in Omaha, NE, he met his wife Paula Marie Peek and they were married in 1969. In the early 70’s, a project at the Hayden Power Plant brought Andrew and Paula to Steamboat Springs where they decided to settle down to raise a family and later build a home.

Andrew enjoyed international travel and encouraged wanderlust — making family travel a priority. He was a man of the world. He did not focus on material things, but rather the importance of sharing knowledge, experiences and building memories.

Andrew’s generosity, contagious laugh, incredible persistence, stubbornness, and ability to fix or build just about anything will be missed. Andrew was respected and admired greatly by those who knew him. He was the picture of health, strength and positivity.

When he wasn’t traveling, Andrew could often be found skiing laps on sunny days on his favorite run Rainbow, briskly walking at Spring Creek or the Yampa River Trail, or soaking at the Old Town Hot Springs in his Speedo.

Andrew is survived by his three children, Alexandra C. Echery of Oakland, CA, Michael A. Echery of Louisville, CO., Brandy M. Echery of Denver, CO., his grandson Asher Andrew Echery, his life-partner of 24 years, Sally Lehmann of Marlboro, NY and his ex-wife and forever friend, Paula M. Echery-Elsberry of Castle Rock, CO.