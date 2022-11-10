Obituary: Allen “Nick” Stieduhar

Allen "Nick" Stieduhar

June 7, 1930 – October 26, 2022

Allen Newton Stieduhar, 92, of Oak Creek, Colorado passed away on October 26th, 2022. He was born June 7, 1930, in Gallup, N.M., the second child of George and Ethel Stieduhar. He always was known as “Nick” because he was told his middle name was “Nichols”, it was not until he was in his 50’s that he found out his true middle name.

In 1935, the family moved from Gallup as Nick’s father got a job as a coal miner with the Victor American coal mine just outside of Oak Creek, Colorado. They lived in a small community owned by the mining company called, “White City” where everything from rent to food was purchased with the mine script paid to the miners in lieu of U.S. dollars. As a child, growing up in the heart of the Rocky Mountains was hard at times but to him he had the best life ever.

He was a hard worker. At age 12 he began to work for a nearby rancher (Frank Stetson) who had a dairy farm. Once Nick became old enough, he worked in the coal mine alongside his dad.

Nick was very athletic and played football and basketball for his high school teams. In 1952 he was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War where he worked as an aircraft mechanic.

He met his future wife, Charlene, at a dance when they were teenagers. She was from Steamboat, and they became High School sweethearts. They had been married 54 years when she sadly died of cancer in 2011.

After he and Charlene married and moved to Denver, Nick began to work as a carpenter’s apprentice for Warren Williams Construction. He eventually became a master carpenter for Bundgaard Construction. He was talented in all phases and aspects of construction from groundbreaking to finish carpentry to furniture making until he retired. He also was an enthusiastic small airplane pilot and enjoyed flying with his friends and brother.

Nick is survived by his son Keith (wife Sherry), daughter Linda, and son George (wife Kristi) along with seven grandchildren (Andrea, Kurt, Marin, Evan, Brooke, Bradley, and Branden) and one great grandson (North), and soon to be great grandson (Henry) in November.

Donations may be made to: Historical Society of Oak Creek & Phippsburg (HSOCP), P.O. Box 1, Oak Creek, CO 80467