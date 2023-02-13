Obituary: Allen Clifford Lenz

Allen Clifford Lenz

June 19, 1946 – February 14, 2022

Allen Clifford Lenz, also known as Al, passed away in the early morning of February 14, 2022, Valentine’s Day. He died at his home in Rye, Colorado, with his beloved wife Sophia Photos Lenz of 42 years and his almost 9 year old Golden Retriever, Cooper, by his side. He was 74 years old. Al was born on June 19, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Clifford Lenz and Ruth Olsen Lenz. He was an only child, but well loved. Al graduated from Westside High School and went on to the University of Nebraska and transferred two years later. He graduated from Creighton University in Omaha with a Biology major and a Business minor. While in college he married and had two beautiful daughters, Lisa and Sarah. Later they divorced. Al was a really good and smart guy. He always tried to do the right thing. He was a little wild, but his Mom said he grew into the man he was meant to be. Al loved his family and all his wonderful friends. Later on, long after his Dad had passed on, he had a wonderful Step-dad, Bobby Matheson, whom he loved a lot. Al had great friends everywhere he lived. For those of you that didn’t know, Al was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer less than a month before passing. His spiral downward was so fast and so brutal that he just couldn’t hang on anymore. He is terribly missed. Al had a good life. He had different jobs – welder, iron worker, construction worker, strip and underground miner, worked for the railroad, built and ran his own small mall, and retired from cattle ranching that he loved; did lots of fun things – President and member of Lions Club in Hysham, Montana; had lots of fun – was a river-rafting guide, a glider pilot, and loved to ski and golf with his buddies; and lived or worked in different states – Nebraska, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Arizona; but most of all he had the love of his family and friends. Al is survived by his wife Sophia and daughters Lisa (Santa Cruz, CA) and Sarah (San Francisco, CA) and numerous Cousins. Think of Al as you last remembered him. He is at peace and in a better place. This summer, when the weather is good and the trees are green and the flowers are blooming, our daughters will fly out here and we will drive to Omaha and lay him to rest in his family plot. We may have a memorial for Al at that time.

For those of you that would like to send a card the address is: Sophia Lenz, PO Box 312, Rye, CO 81069. Cooper and I would love to hear from you.

Thank you and love to you all. Sophia and Cooper

It’s been a year already. We still love and miss you so much.

I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you.

and then I realized you spent the rest of your life with me.

I smile because I know that you loved me until the day you went away.

And will keep loving me until the day we are together again