Obituary: A. Richard Gloor Jr.
November 3, 1937 – March 23, 2022
CELEBRATING A LIFE WELL LIVED
Richard Gloor, 84, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, passed away on Wednesday, March 23rd. In Rich’s last month he had a short battle with heart issues and blood complications. He passed away in his beloved Steamboat.
Rich is survived by his wife Pat of over 57 wonderful years; Father of Rich (Maureen) of Western Springs IL and Beth (Kris) Shuter of Centennial CO. Grandfather of Jack, Dylan, Charlie, Luke and Avery. He is also survived by his siblings; brother Pat (Mary) Gloor of Lake Forest, IL and sister Penny (Craig) Hahs of Sikeston, MO. Uncle of David, Andy, Amanda, Bill, Hank and Jake. Loyal and fun loving friend to so many.
Rich was born in Chicago, Illinois to Margery Patterson Gloor and Albert R. Gloor. He graduated from OPRF High School where he was elected senior class president. He graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana with a BA in Political Science.
Rich was in the United States Navy from 1959-1962 where he was an Air Intelligence Officer and sailed for 2 cruises on The Bon Homme Richard, an aircraft carrier. He saw a lot of the world and felt his time in the Navy was a wonderful and important part of his life.
Rich was a Realtor in his professional life. He ran Gloor Realty in Oak Park, Illinois. The firm was started by his father in 1946 and stayed in the Gloor family for 3 generations.
Rich was deeply involved in the community. He served as President of the Oak Park Real Estate Board as well as President of Oak Park Rotary. He was a charter member of The OPRF Community Bank Board. Rich was a leader in Oak Park’s move to racial diversity and was on the Housing Center board which worked for years to accomplish that goal.
Rich built relationships throughout his communities of Oak Park, River Forest, and Steamboat Springs. He knew no strangers and was a special man who made people smile. He valued everyone and truly cared about their life story. He was a kind, caring, strong man who was a loving husband, devoted father and proud grandfather. Rich was loved deeply and will be sorely missed by his family and his many, many friends.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User