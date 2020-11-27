Obituary: A. Max Ciani
March 23, 1942 – November 21, 2020
Max Ciani, of Craig, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at UCHealth Hospital in Greeley, Colorado. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Yampa Valley Golf Course in care of Grant Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User