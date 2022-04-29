Oak Street road closure on May 2

Due to construction for the Health and Human Services building, Oak Street will be closed to traffic between Sixth and Seventh streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Monday, May 2. The closure is expected to continue until Friday, May 6.

The new Health and Human Services building will be on the corner of Sixth and Oak streets. When finished, the building will house the Routt County Human Services Department and the Public Health Department.