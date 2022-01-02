Oak Creek’s mayor, 3 trustee seats on ballot for April election

Oak Creek will hold an election by mail in April with the mayor’s seat and three positions on the town board on the ballot.

Ballots will be sent to active, registered voters on or before March 21, and they need to be returned by the end of Election Day on April 5. The local election does not correspond with another election.

Mayor Nikki Knoebel was first elected in 2010 and would be running for her seventh two-year term in the role, should she choose to run again.

She got nearly double the votes of her challenger in 2020. The three trustee seats on the town board each serve a four-year term.

Those interested in running for any of these open positions must be registered to vote, be at least 18 years old and have lived within Oak Creek’s town limits for 12 consecutive months preceding the April 5 election.

Voters will choose their picks for mayor and their top three candidates for trustees. In the April 2020 election, 538 ballots were sent to residents and 236 were returned.

To get on the ballot, candidates must obtain 10 signatures of support from registered voters in Oak Creek, each including their address. Residents can only sign one petition for mayor but can sign up to three petitions for the town board.

Petitions will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Oak Creek Town Hall.

Completed filings need to be returned to town hall by 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Absentee ballot applications will also be available at town hall until April 1.

