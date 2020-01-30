Oak Creek woman receives award for saving man’s life

Oak Creek resident Cheryl Carl, center, receives a Life Saver award from public safety officials for rescuing a choking man earlier in the month.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An Oak Creek woman received a Life Saver award Wednesday after rescuing a man earlier in the month.

While volunteering during a luncheon for the Routt County Council on Aging on Jan. 10, Cheryl Carl performed the Heimlich maneuver on a man choking on some food.

Public safety officials presented Carl with the award during Wednesday’s Council on Aging luncheon. Angela Bracegirdle, a firefighter with the Oak Fire Protection District, said they wanted to recognize Carl for her heroic actions.

Members of the Oak Creek Police Department and Colorado State Patrol also attended.

Bracegirdle urged the public to be trained in CPR and basic first aid.

“A lot of times bystanders don’t know what to do,” she said.

Various organizations in Routt County offer courses, such as Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs and the Old Town Hot Springs.

“You could save a life,” Bracegirdle said.

Public Safety officials presented a Life Saver Award to Cheryl Carl of Oak Creek today at the Routt County Council on… Posted by Oak Creek Fire Department on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.