Oak Creek Winterfest hosts Cardboard Classic this weekend
Oak Creek is hosting Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 25, to gather the community and make the most of the winter activities and facilities in South Routt.
“It’s a fun winter activity. We really enjoy having our winter amenities like the sledding hill and the ice rink,” said Erika Petersen, recreation coordinator for Oak Creek. “It’s just a way to come together as a community and utilize our winter amenities. Also, it’s a time where things have slowed down a little bit. Before the winter ends we have one more big event to enjoy.”
The event has been in Oak Creek for decades, but has been happening consistently since 2011.
The day begins at 2 p.m. with a Cardboard Classic on Moffat Avenue Sledding Hill, an event that attracts more participants every year.
Awards are given to the most creative and fastest participants.
“They used to do snowshoe softball as one of the events, but when we started back up again, it wasn’t as popular,” Petersen said. “So, we switched to doing the Cardboard Classic.”
Moffat Avenue is closed every winter and is turned into a community sledding hill.
Ice skating from 4-6 p.m. is always the most popular event of the day, attracting over one hundred people to the rink as Bank of the San Juans provides free chili and soup. The ice rink is tucked off of Nancy Crawford Boulevard and South Arthur Avenue and is home to the Oak Creek Kodiaks.
Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
