Oak Creek residents will experience rolling blackouts

Submitted by Adam Reichley

OAK CREEK — Residents in the town of Oak Creek will begin experiencing rolling blackouts beginning at 10 a.m. today. The town received the parts it needed to fix its power grid and substation Thursday and installed them overnight.

To test the system, the town will be conducting rolling blackouts from 10 a.m. to noon. The blackouts will start with the northeast section of town — north of Colorado Highway 131 and east of Sharp Avenue — at 10 a.m. The blackouts will then move to the southeast and central portions of town and then the remainder of the town.

According to town officials, power should be back to normal after noon today.