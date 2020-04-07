Oak Creek residents pick mayor, board of trustees in Tuesday election

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Oak Creek voters on Tuesday re-elected incumbent town trustees Kelly McElfish, Wendy Gustafson and Benjamin Turati, while choosing challenger Rhonda Crawford as a new addition to the board, according to unofficial election results released by Oak Creek Deputy Clerk Ali Moore.

Voters also re-elected Oak Creek Mayor Nikki Knoebel, with 145 votes. Knoebel was running against board member Bernard Gagne, who amassed 78 votes. Knoebel first took office in 2010.

Four trustee seats were open along with the mayoral position in the election. By Tuesday’s unofficial tally, Crawford led with 137 votes, followed by Gustafson with 131, Turati with 114 and McElfish with 107.

Resident Lynda Hoskinson amassed 100 votes, followed by Charli Hollingshead with 82 votes. Bill Auer, who previously served as a trustee on the board, obtained 83 votes.

Gagne will retain his trustee position, according to Moore.

The election was strictly completed by mail-in ballots, Moore said. A total of 538 ballots were mailed out to registered voters, with 236 returning their ballots, which represents a turnout of 44%.

