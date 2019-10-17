Oak Creek re-opens search for clerk, administrator after top picks decline
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The town of Oak Creek is resuming its search for a new clerk and administrator after the top applicants turned down the position.
At its Town Hall meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, officials selected Eric Osterberg, one of three finalists, as their first choice. Osterberg works as a management analyst for Lone Tree, near Denver.
He declined the offer after he decided it is “too expensive to live in a mountain community,” according to Oak Creek Mayor Nikki Knoebel.
Osterberg was supposed to replace Mary Alice Page-Allen, who served as the clerk and administrator since 2012 and left her position in September to accept the planning and economic development director position in Hayden.
The other two finalists — John Crone, from Granby, and Pete Kampfer, from Texas — have since opted to seek other career opportunities, Knoebel said.
Oak Creek has since reopened the position. Resumes are being accepted through Nov. 15. Knoebel hopes to select a new candidate by December.
To apply for the position, visit townofoakcreek.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/town-of-oak-creek-advertisment-2019-revised-101719.pdf
