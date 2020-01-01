Oak Creek man missing since Sunday; last seen east of Steamboat

Kyle Baglo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A search is underway for a 25-year-old Oak Creek man who went missing Sunday night.

Kyle Baglo’s last known location was east of Steamboat Springs, around the intersection of Colorado Highway 131 and U.S. Highway 40, according to Oak Creek Police Chief Ralph Maher.

Baglo was driving a navy blue 1997 Honda CRV, license plate UHQ-373. The front license plate is decorative, not an official plate, and mentions something about parrots, Maher said.

Baglo was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black T-shirt, brown Carhartt pants, black socks and Nike skate shoes, according to police. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with short, blond hair and a scar on his right upper cheek. He also has a cracked lip from an older wound.

The vehicle he was driving has multiple stickers on the back windows, Maher said, mostly white and yellow ones. Many stickers on one window have the Steamboat logo.

On Sunday night, Baglo was on his way to visit his girlfriend of 10 years, Page Reed, at the Golden Leaf marijuana dispensary where both are employed, according to police. He had been drinking earlier in the day, Reed said, and he never showed up at the dispensary. The last text she received from him came in at 7:07 p.m. Baglo texted that he was throwing up, she said.

“I think he’s not in the right mental state,” Reed said, adding he had been upset the day he went missing.

There has been no activity on Baglo’s phone since Sunday, according to Maher. The Oak Creek Police Department has alerted law enforcement in the area as well as agencies along routes to Kansas, where he has family, and California, where Baglo had previously told a family member he might go, Maher said.

Authorities at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport searched the parking lots for Baglo’s vehicle, but it was not there.

Reed has been monitoring Baglo’s bank accounts to check for any signs of activity, Maher added.

“We are doing all the things that are logical steps when adults go missing,” he said.

Baglo’s brother Jason Rash said his family has been trying to determine if they can travel to Colorado to aid in the search. Winter storms are complicating those plans.

Anyone with information that may help locate Baglo is encouraged to contact local law enforcement at 970-879-1090.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.