Oak Creek man dies in one-vehicle crash near Stagecoach Reservoir

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An Oak Creek man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Shoshone Way near Stagecoach Reservoir on Sunday, June 7.

Joseph Savage, 54, was driving a 2006 convertible Mini Cooper eastbound on Shoshone Way at around 7 p.m. when the car went off the right side of the road and rolled onto its top, landing on a large rock. Savage died at the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. According to a news release, issued by Sgt. Coby Smart, a public information officer with the State Patrol, it is believed alcohol may have contributed to the accident.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Routt County coroner, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Oak Creek Fire District also responded to the scene of the crash.