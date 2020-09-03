Oak Creek man dies in crash on US 40 west of Steamboat
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 34-year-old Oak Creek man was killed in a one-vehicle crash at around 9 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, Andrew Hucke died after being ejected from the vehicle after it crashed near milepost 121 on U.S. Highway 40 about 8 miles west of Steamboat Springs.
Hucke was driving his 1999 Ford Contour eastbound on U.S. 40 when he traveled off the north side of the roadway and along a moderate embankment. The crash report indicated the vehicle overturned one and a half times and came to rest on its roof. The driver was not wearing his seat belt.
The crash is currently under investigation by the State Patrol, who said speed and impairment are suspected as contributing factors in the crash.
Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and EMS and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office assisted in responding to the crash.
