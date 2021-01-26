Oak Creek grocer to replace vintage sign

The current sign at Select Super Market in Oak Creek will be replaced, according to the store's owner. (Courtesy photo)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A new, updated sign will soon mark the grocery store that has been a cornerstone in downtown Oak Creek since at least the Great Depression.

The retro Select Super Market sign that has been up for the past 53 years is coming down, according to owner Lenny Herzog.

“As much as we dislike taking down this iconic sign, we have determined that it is time for an updated image that better reflects the latest innovations in our industry and in our current business model,” Herzog said.

The store’s third owner, John Maynarich, had moved the store from Sharp Street to Main Street in 1968. At that time, it was an Associated Grocers buying cooperative, and the sign went up with the current building with the letters A and G. Back then, the sign glowed with neon lighting, which disappeared over time because it became untenable to maintain, according to Herzog.

The Herzog family purchased the store in 1998 and installed the lit pole sign by the street, which still remains.

