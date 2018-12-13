Oak Creek to host holiday festival on Saturday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Oak Creek's annual Hollyfest will be held Saturday, Dec. 15. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a donations-based yoga class at Let's Dance Studio to benefit LiftUp of Routt County.

If you go What: Hollyfest

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15

Where: Oak Creek

Coffee with the Mayor follows at 10 a.m. at Kate's Café. There will be a scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning at the Oak Creek Library, and Skating with Mr. Claus from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Oak Creek hockey rink. The event culminates with a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Main Street followed by caroling. In addition, local businesses will offer shopping specials throughout the day.