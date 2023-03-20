NWS: Series of storms could produce significant snowfall this week
The National Weather Service in Grand Junction is predicting the potential for up to one to two feet of snow across most of Colorado’s mountains with higher accumulations of three to four feet in the San Juan Mountains.
According to the NWS, an an atmospheric river is bringing a series of storms to the state, and snowfall is expected to continue through the end of the week. Forecasters predict that lower elevations will see significant amounts of precipitation, though it could be mostly in the form of rain with potential flooding concerns for southwest Colorado.
There could also be strong wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph in the mountains, which could create widespread blowing snow and travel impacts.
