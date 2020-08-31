Numerous animal complaints: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 30

Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020

12:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a dog barking at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. Officers issued a verbal warning to the owner.

1 a.m. Police responded to a noise complaint in the 1500 block of Woodbridge Court. Officers discovered a party and issued multiple citations for underage drinking as well as marijuana possession.

5:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an outside gas leak at 13th and Evans streets.

6:34 a.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to an outside gas leak in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

6:44 a.m. An officer on patrol discovered trash cans in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza had been gone through by bears. A citation was issued.

9:52 a.m. Officers received an animal complaint at Fourth and Oak streets.

11:40 p.m. Officers responded to an off-leash dog in the 1700 block of Fetcher Park Drive.

12:31 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received an animal complaint near mile marker 5 along Routt County Road 78 in Hayden.

1:43 p.m. Police were called about a cat with a collar wandering down the road in the 1900 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers were unable to locate the cat.

2:45 p.m. Officers received an animal complaint at a grocery store in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:21 p.m. Deputies received an animal complaint at Colorado Highway 131 and Routt County Road 179 in Oak Creek.

5:37 p.m. Officers were called to a report of two bicycles missing in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

6:33 p.m. Officers responded to a cat located along the Yampa River Core Trail.

7:02 p.m. Police received a report of a dog barking for over four hours at a condominium complex in the 2600 block of Burgess Creek Road. Officers were unable to locate a dog barking.

7:52 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a wildland fire at Routt County Roads 59 and 53 in Hayden.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

