New positive COVID-19 case at Casey’s Pond after more than 2 weeks of no new cases

Casey's Pond reported a fifth death from COVID-19 on Friday, May 1.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After 2 1/2 weeks without a positive COVID-19 test, one staff member at Casey’s Pond has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The associate last worked in the Doak Walker neighborhood on May 17, was asymptomatic, wore a mask as required and is now recovering at home,” according to Casey’s Pond.

Until Monday, no new cases had been reported at the senior living complex since April 30.

Routt County Director of Public Health Kari Ladrow said the new case at Casey’s Pond was identified as an asymptomatic carrier during surveillance testing.

Over the past week, Casey’s Pond received 83 negative COVID-19 test results for residents, and 139 negative test results for staff members. They are still awaiting 28 results, according to Casey’s Pond website.

There have been a total of 486 COVID-19 tests administered to date for Casey’s Pond through a partnership with Routt County Health Department.

“We have been proud of our local community for efforts to contain the virus and keep hospitalizations low,” Ladrow said in a news release. “We have had two weeks without any one new being identified through testing who has contracted the virus or is an asymptomatic carrier.”

All six COVID-19 deaths in Routt County have been at Casey’s Pond.

“We, of course, continue to hold the six beloved residents who have passed in our thoughts and send our sincerest support to their friends and families,” according to the Casey’s Pond website. “We are not relaxing any of our virus mitigation processes and procedures and continue to follow all federal, state and local directives. All associates are wearing a mask. We are asking residents to wear cloth masks when not in their apartment or suite. Team members and all care essential visitors continue to be screened daily, and if anyone has a sign or symptom, they are not allowed to work.”

To date, there have been 11 positive test results among residents and 12 among staff members at Casey’s Pond.

“The Routt County Public Health Department adopted an aggressive screening strategy at Casey’s Pond when the first positive test occurred in late March, deploying our limited test resources at the time to screen residents and staff there,” Routt County Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Harrington said in an email.

“Almost half of the positive tests at Casey’s Pond have been asymptomatic residents and staff identified through our screening programs,” Harrington continued. “We repeated mass screenings there twice more in April and now CDPHE (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) has subsequently seconded this type of broad screening approach for all nursing homes.”

Harrington said last week, the county committed to ongoing weekly screenings at Casey’s Pond to try to identify infected residents or staff early in addition to the contact tracing.



Community testing expands Community drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Routt County is expanding to include asymptomatic individuals. According to Routt County Public Health officials, the effort is part of a new public surveillance effort. People experiencing symptoms or who think they may have come into contact with a positive case are continued to be encouraged to take a test. The testing will take place Wednesday, May 20, Wednesday, May 27 and Saturday, May 30 at the Howelsen Rodeo Grounds. Tests will not be administered over Memorial Day weekend. Tests are by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 970-870-5577.

As of Monday in Colorado, there have been 21,938 positive COVID-19 cases to date, according to CDPHE. There have been 3,872 people hospitalized and 1,215 deaths.

A total of 126,330 people have been tested statewide. Routt County is ahead of the state in terms of testing capacity. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday the state has met the goal of being able to provide tests to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

“Getting tested is a crucial part of our response to this virus, and I’m proud to say that any Coloradan who is showing symptoms, can and should get tested,” Polis said in a news conference. “This ensures that infected individuals get the care they need and prevent spreading the virus to others.

“This is an all-hands on deck effort for Coloradans,” Polis continued. “Significant progress in expanding testing had been made through our partnership with cities, counties, hospitals, community health clinics and retailers in every corner of the state.”

On the state’s website, as of Monday, there were 59 COVID-19 cases being reported for Routt County as some of the earliest cases have been reclassified according to their county of origin. The county lists 60, including the new Casey’s Pond case.

