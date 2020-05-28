Noxious weed spraying required by law begins across Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Noxious weed spraying has begun in the city of Steamboat Springs’ right-of-way and will continue for approximately 30 days, weather permitting.

The city has hired a private contractor to spray for weeds including whitetop plants, using a harmless blue dye to mark where the herbicide has been sprayed. The dye typically disappears in a day or two.

Once the herbicide has dried, children and pets may walk through the sprayed area if needed. Dry times depend on weather but typically run an hour to two hours after application. As a precaution, children and pets should stay off sprayed areas for 24 hours.