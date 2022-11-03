November’s First Friday Artwalk: Yampa Valley artists capture mountains and winter in iconic Steamboat

The Main Gallery at the Depot Art Center is featuring a Winter Wonderland show for the month of November.

Steamboat Creates/Courtesy photo

Most galleries in town have pieces from artists that try to capture the essence of Steamboat. This month, Pine Moon Fine Art at 117 Ninth St. is featuring it.

“Iconic Steamboat” by Joanne Orce is a collection of oil paintings of undoubtedly Steamboat scenes, items and views.

Her work showcases the elk sculpture on the west end of downtown, the Wild West balloon, the Mad Creek barn, and more.

Much of her work is of wildlife or flowers, with paintings capturing moose on Steamboat Ski Resort, bear cubs, columbine flowers and fox.

She paints on Belgian linen, which she stretches into canvases herself.

Pine Moon Fine Art/Courtesy photo

Across Lincoln at The Depot Art Center, Steamboat Creates is showing the work of nine artists in “Winter Wonderland.” The artists use different mediums and styles, but are mutually trying to capture a snow-covered Yampa Valley.

Participating artists include Lana Turner, Audrey Bortz, Amanda Reka Bradder, Glena Olmsted, Tony Urbick, Julie McNally, Karen Gordon, Bill Rottmann and Leslie Bell.

Look Sharp by Gary Oakley.

Schoonover Gallery/Courtesy photo

Additionally, the Schoonover Gallery at 929 Lincoln Ave. is featuring the work of Gary Oakley, who will be visiting on Nov. 4 and 5 to share the stories behind his works.

Oakley captures landscapes in the mountain west such as those in “Look Sharp,” a square-shaped piece with bright colors and a range of textures, showcasing vast skies and rugged terrain.

“​​They convey a remarkable depth which makes them susceptible to long admiring gazes,” according to a release from Schoonover Gallery. “His collectors describe his renderings as fresh, deep, peaceful, energetic, spiritual, and magical.”