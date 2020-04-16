Not wearing face masks: The Record for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

5:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department received a report of a suspicious incident from a house in the 10th block of Spruce Street. Residents there thought they heard someone tapping on their window, then crouching under their trampoline. Officers checked the area but did not find any evidence of a trespasser.

2:16 p.m. Police were called about a woman who was taken to the emergency room after a dog bit her in the 1500 block of Skyview Lane.

8:22 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about someone trespassing on the construction site of a future school in the 300 block of Breeze Basin Boulevard in Hayden.

3:12 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 43400 block of McGuire Lane in Hayden.

4:07 p.m. Police received a report of shots fired at Mount Werner Road and Routt County Road 14. Officers did not hear any such noise when they arrived.

5:48 p.m. Police received a complaint that employees were not wearing face masks, as required by a recent public health order, at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

11:15 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious van parked outside a marijuana dispensary in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle’s door had been left open. Officers found the owner working inside the dispensary and determined everything was OK.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.