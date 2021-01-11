Not stolen jewelry: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 10

Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021

1:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a fight at an apartment near the 2200 block of Elk River Road. The caller was not in the apartment but was walking on the street and observed it. Officers were unable to locate any sign of the fight.

11:31 a.m. Officers received the report of a lost backpack near the bus stop on Ninth Street in Steamboat. A report was taken.

12:19 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who said some jewelry had been stolen out of their vehicle near the corner of 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The person later called back to say the jewelry was found and had not been stolen.

7:46 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Safeway in Steamboat. The person allegedly rang up their items at a self-checkout, but their card was declined. They then proceeded to leave the store with the items. Police are investigating the situation.

9:54 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle the caller thought was parked for a second night in the same spot near the 3200 block of Lincoln Avenue. The people in the car said they had not been parked there the previous night and were just passing through the area.

10:14 p.m. Officers responded to the scene of a white truck backing into another person’s car and then driving off near the corner of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers took a report.

Total incidents: 40

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.