Nosy neighbor: The Record for Friday, April 10, 2020

Friday, April 10, 2020

4:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg.

6:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man sleeping on the deck of a transit center in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man said he was waiting for a bus.

9:39 a.m. Police were called about a man yelling at people outside a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:08 a.m. Police received a report of a bike that allegedly was stolen from an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

10:08 a.m. Police received a report of a trailer that allegedly was stolen from behind a business in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

11:46 a.m. The owner of a storage business called police alleging someone tampered with the surveillance cameras in the 2300 block of Copper Ridge Drive.

12:32 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 37 along Colorado Highway 131 near Toponas.

1:03 p.m. Deputies were called about a second crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 110 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

2:01 p.m. A man called police after his neighbor took a video of him while he was walking his dog in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane.

6:28 p.m. Deputies received a report of a drug violation that allegedly occurred somewhere in Milner.

10:52 p.m. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a park in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road but found no signs of criminal activity.

Total incidents: 37

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.