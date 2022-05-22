Northwest Solar Co-op to launch Tuesday in Steamboat Springs





The nonprofit Solar United Neighbors of Colorado is hosting its official launch meeting for a new Northwest Solar Co-op at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Citizens Hall, 124 10th St. in Steamboat Springs.

Residents and small business owners in Routt, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties can sign up to participate in the group bargaining power co-op for new solar electric installations that will take place in 2022 or into 2023. The co-op is supported by the nonprofit SUN, City of Steamboat Springs, Routt County and multiple nonprofit and business groups in the three counties.

The co-op goal is to provide vendor-neutral expertise, guidance and group pricing for residents who would like to add solar electric power at their properties. SUN co-ops are free to join, and group bids are solicited from area solar installers. More information is available at SolarUnitedNeighbors.org/northwest .

SUN has worked in Colorado since 2019 to create 13 co-ops so far helping 320 families or businesses go solar, including a previous co-op in the Yampa Valley in 2019. The federal solar tax credit stands at 26% through the end of 2022 and will reduce to 22% in 2023.

To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.