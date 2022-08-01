Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice program earns Caregiver Satisfaction Award
Northwest Colorado Health has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a Premier Performer for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients in 2021.
The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice.
According to a news release, SHP identifies and recognizes organizations that have made family and caregiver satisfaction a priority reflected in Hospice family surveys.
Northwest Colorado Health has provided comfort-oriented end-of-life Hospice services in the Yampa Valley for nearly 30 years. As a nonprofit Hospice provider, Northwest Colorado Health provides care to all residents who need it, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status.
For more, go to NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/Hospice or call 970-871-7629.
