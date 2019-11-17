Northwest Colorado Health: Your hometown, home health and hospice provider

Spiritual Care and Bereavement Coordinator Jo Anne Grace provides grief counseling at the Rollingstone Respite House. Support for families is an important part of the Northwest Colorado Health Hospice program.

Courtesy photo

Home health and hospice caregivers make a remarkable difference for the patients, families and communities they serve. Here in the Yampa Valley, we are fortunate to have had home health services available since 1964 when Routt and Moffat county health departments came together to address the growing need for home nursing services in our community.

The Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, which would later become Northwest Colorado Health, began with the goal to provide home nursing care for anyone who needed it and help patients leave the hospital sooner.

Today Northwest Colorado Health’s home services team provides a wide range of programs all focused on providing compassionate, patient-centered care to anyone who needs it, regardless of ability to pay. In 2018, Northwest Colorado Health nurses drove over 200,000 miles to care for home health and hospice patients in Moffat, Routt and Grand counties with the following services.

Home health

Home health offers skilled, compassionate and personalized care in the comfort and security of familiar surroundings to help patients recover from illness or injury. The home health team includes registered nurses, physical and occupational therapists, certified nurse aides and medical social workers.

Not only do they address your home care needs, they serve as advocates, answering questions, contacting your medical provider with concerns and connecting you to community resources.

Home health also serves patients through the Colorado Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services program. The program provides an alternative to facility based care for specific populations, including low-income older adults, allowing them to remain in their homes and be cared for more effectively and cost efficiently.

Personal care providers and homemakers

Personal care providers offer in-home assistance with nonmedical needs, such as bathing, transportation to doctor’s appointments, light housekeeping, grocery shopping, meal prep and more. This service can be a good respite option for family members who are caring for disabled, sick or elderly loved ones.

Respite care

Temporary and long-term assisted living is available at The Haven Assisted Living in Hayden. A temporary respite room assists caregivers and families caring for an adult loved one, enabling them to travel or take personal time, worry free. The Rollingstone Respite House provides comfortable rooms and a warm setting for Hospice patients and their families who are not able to live their final days in their homes.

Hospice and grief support

Hospice provides comfort-oriented end-of-life care for patients with a life expectancy of six months or less. Hospice services help ease the physical, emotional and spiritual pain for patients and families through complete support and skilled personalized care at home, in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Hospice nurses are available 24/7 to assist patients, and specially trained and dedicated volunteers are available to cook meals, run errands and help families with other needs. Support for families is an important part of Hospice. Grief counseling is provided for one year following a loved one’s death, as well as community grief support groups.

To learn more about home services available at Northwest Colorado Health, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org or call 970-871-7629.

Jaclyn McDonald is Marketing Coordinator at Northwest Colorado Health. She can be reached at jmcdonald@northwestcoloradohealth.org or 970-871-7642.